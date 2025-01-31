Russia Claims Ukrainian Soldiers Killed Nearly 2 Dozen Civilians in Kursk Region

Law enforcement authorities in Russia on Friday accused Ukrainian troops of killing 22 civilians in an occupied village of the Kursk region, including eight women who were allegedly raped before being executed.

Ukraine has controlled dozens of towns and villages in the Kursk border region of southwestern Russia since launching a surprise offensive in August. It says around 2,000 Russian civilians still live in areas its armed forces occupy.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said earlier this month that it was investigating the killing of "at least seven civilians" in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

On Friday, investigators said they were now investigating the killing of 22 residents between September and November.