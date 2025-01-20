Russia Charges British Man Captured Fighting in Kursk With ‘Terrorism’

Russian law enforcement authorities said Monday that a British man captured fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the southwestern Kursk region faces charges of "terrorism" and acting as a "mercenary."

James Scott Rhys Anderson, 22, was captured in November while fighting with Ukrainian forces in Kursk. He is being held in custody in Russia.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it completed its investigation and determined that Anderson was "directly involved in an armed conflict on Russian territory for material gain."

He was charged with "committing a terrorist act" as part of an organized group causing "significant property damage" and operating as a mercenary in an armed conflict.

The first charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years, the second an additional 15 years.