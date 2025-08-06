Russian Billionaire’s Superyacht Heads to Auction in United States

A luxury superyacht seized by U.S. authorities from sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov is set to be auctioned off, according to the vessel’s listing website.

The 348-foot Amadea, valued at more than $300 million, features a helipad, pool, jacuzzi, gym, spa, beauty salon and eight staterooms for up to 16 guests, amadeaauction.com says. The yacht was seized in Fiji in April 2022 and is currently docked in San Diego.

Sealed bids are being accepted through Sept. 10 by National Maritime Services, a Florida-based company handling the sale. Bidders must submit a $10 million deposit.

A federal judge cleared the way for the auction in March, rejecting a competing ownership claim from Russian businessman Eduard Khudainatov, the former head of state oil giant Rosneft.