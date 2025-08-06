Trump Envoy Meets With Putin in Moscow Just Ahead of Ukraine Peace Deadline

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for talks with President Vladimir Putin, just two days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline for the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine or face a fresh round of sanctions is set to expire.

After landing in Moscow, Witkoff was met by Kremlin special representative Kirill Dmitriev, Russian state media reported. Photos and videos published by the TASS news agency showed the two men walking together at Moscow’s Zaryadye Park, surrounded by aides and bodyguards.

The Kremlin later confirmed that Putin and Witkoff met on Wednesday, publishing a video of them shaking hands, but it did not immediately provide further details.

Witkoff, who officially serves as Special Envoy to the Middle East, has traveled to Russia several times since Trump took office in January. The envoy last visited the country in April, when he met with Putin to discuss the possibility of renewing direct peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

His latest trip to Russia comes after Trump gave Moscow until Friday to halt its ongoing war or face new sanctions and what he called “secondary tariffs” targeting its key trade partners, including China and India.

“Putin will stop killing people if you get energy down another $10 a barrel. He’s going to have no choice, because his economy stinks,” Trump said in an interview with CBS aired Tuesday.

When asked earlier what Witkoff’s message would be to Moscow, and if there was anything Russia could do to avoid new sanctions, Trump told reporters: “Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed.”