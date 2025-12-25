Prosecutors Seek 5-Year Prison Sentence for Meduza Publisher Galina Timchenko

State prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for Galina Timchenko, the exiled founder and publisher of the Latvia-based news outlet Meduza, on charges related to the outlet’s designation as an “undesirable” organization.

Timchenko is accused of organizing the activities of an “undesirable” organization, a status assigned to Meduza by Russia’s General Prosecutor’s Office in 2023.

Under Russian law, “undesirable” organizations are barred from operating in the country. Individuals found to be affiliated with “undesirable” organizations can face up to four years in prison, while organization leaders risk up to six years.

In June 2024, a Moscow court fined Timchenko 14,000 rubles ($177) for participating in the activities of an “undesirable” organization. She was later charged with a more severe criminal offense and arrested in absentia this summer.