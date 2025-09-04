Moscow Court Jails Exiled Journalist, LGBTQ+ Activist Shainyan 5 Years in Absentia

A Moscow court has sentenced exiled journalist and LGBTQ+ rights activist Karen Shainyan to five years in prison in absentia on extremism charges, the exiled news website Mediazona reported on Thursday.

Russian prosecutors accused Shainyan of “financing extremist activities” by donating 2,000 rubles ($24.60) to the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in January and February 2022.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation and Navalny’s wider political network were declared “extremist” in Russia in 2021.

On Thursday, the Savyolovsky District Court of Moscow found Shainyan guilty of financing extremism and sentenced him in absentia.