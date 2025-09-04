Moscow Court Jails Exiled Journalist, LGBTQ+ Activist Shainyan 5 Years in Absentia

A Moscow court has sentenced exiled journalist and LGBTQ+ rights activist Karen Shainyan to five years in prison in absentia on extremism charges, the exiled news website Mediazona reported on Thursday.
Russian prosecutors accused Shainyan of “financing extremist activities” by donating 2,000 rubles ($24.60) to the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in January and February 2022.
The Anti-Corruption Foundation and Navalny’s wider political network were declared “extremist” in Russia in 2021.
On Thursday, the Savyolovsky District Court of Moscow found Shainyan guilty of financing extremism and sentenced him in absentia.
Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence Shainyan, 44, to six years in prison in absentia earlier on Thursday. Sentences issued in absentia are typically enforced only if the defendant is extradited to Russia.
According to Mediazona, Shainyan’s attorney claimed the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client had made the alleged wire transfers and presented questionable evidence in court.
Shainyan, whose YouTube channel with 207,000 subscribers lists Germany as his current location, has not publicly commented on his jail sentence.
Russia’s Justice Ministry declared Shainyan a “foreign agent” in April 2022, less than two months after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s financial monitoring agency Rosfinmonitoring added Shainyan to its list of “terrorists and extremists” in July 2023, more than a year before news of the criminal case against him became public.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.