French Researcher Back in France After Prisoner Swap With Russia

French researcher Laurent Vinatier arrived in France on Thursday following a prisoner exchange involving a Russian basketball player wanted in the United States, officials said.

The prisoner swap took place after both Moscow and Paris had signaled they were ready to re-establish dialogue nearly four years after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Vinatier was released in exchange for 26-year-old basketball player Daniil Kasatkin, arrested by France last June on U.S. hacking charges.

"Our compatriot Laurent Vinatier is free and back in France," President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X. "I share the relief felt by his family and loved ones."

He was reunited with his parents and received by France's top diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot at the French Foreign Ministry after arriving at a military base near Paris.

Vinatier — who was working for a Swiss conflict-mediation NGO at the time of his arrest — was arrested in Russia in June 2024 while gathering what prosecutors said was information about Russia's military activities.

Sentenced to three years for failing to register as a "foreign agent," he faced new spying charges that could have seen him sentenced to up to 20 years in jail.

The Kremlin announced last month that it had made an offer to France regarding Vinatier, raising hopes he could be freed.

Vinatier 'pardoned'

Russian state television outlets published a video of a smiling Vinatier being released from jail, dressed in black and carrying a large black duffel bag.

Russia's FSB security service said Vinatier had been "pardoned" by presidential decree.

Paris informed Washington of the basketball player's return to Russia, a source familiar with the case said.