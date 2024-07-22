Russian State Media Says France Rejected Olympic Accreditation Request

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti said Monday that French authorities rejected accreditation requests for its journalist to cover the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which are set to kick off later this week.

Five RIA Novosti sports correspondents received identical letters on Sunday informing them that the event organizer, for reasons unknown, had not approved the requests they filed in February, the news agency said.

France’s acting Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Sunday that 4,340 out of nearly 1 million accreditation requests were rejected on grounds including terrorism, disinformation and cyber threats.

Almost 100 of the rejected applications came from Russians, Belarusians and other nationals suspected of being state agents acting as journalists, technical staff and physiotherapists, Darmanin told the weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.