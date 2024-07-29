Olympic Organizers Confirm Russian Journalists Stripped of Accreditation

Olympic organizers on Monday confirmed that they canceled the accreditation of some reporters after Russia's state-run TASS news agency said several of its journalists could no longer cover the Paris Games.

TASS reported on Sunday that the removal of its journalists' accreditation, essential for covering sporting events, was "completely unexpected" and came after the journalists arrived in France, received passes and attended the opening and several events.

"I can confirm that some accredited journalists have received an a posteriori decision from the competent authorities to withdraw their accreditation," Paris Olympics spokeswoman Anne Descamps told reporters.

"As the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, we are applying the decision without being involved in the rationale behind this information, which has not been communicated to us," she added.

Descamps said she did not know how many journalists were affected. France's Interior Ministry said it had no comment when contacted by AFP.