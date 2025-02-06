Le Monde Criticizes ‘Disguised Expulsion’ of Reporter From Russia

French newspaper Le Monde on Wednesday denounced what it called the "disguised expulsion" of its Moscow correspondent Benjamin Quenelle after his press accreditation was revoked.
After four months of suspension, Quenelle's press card was "canceled" by the Russian authorities, the newspaper said.
"This revocation of our right to practice our profession is without precedent," Le Monde's editorial director Jerome Fenoglio wrote in a column written in both French and Russian. "This arbitrary decision constitutes a new obstacle to the freedom of the press in the country."
"Even in the tensest moments of the Cold War, Le Monde pursued its work in Moscow and beyond," Fenoglio added.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said Quenelle's press credentials were not renewed in retaliation for France's refusal to issue press visas to journalists from the tabloid newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.
Paris had accused the Russian journalists of being "agents of the Russian intelligence services."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.