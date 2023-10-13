Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

France Probes Suspected Poisoning of Russian Journalist Who Staged TV Protest

By AFP
Marina Ovsyannikova. Marina Ovsyannikova / Instagram

French prosecutors on Thursday opened a probe into the suspected poisoning of exiled Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who brandished an anti-war poster on state television after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

The journalist, now living in France, felt unwell when she opened the door to her apartment in the center of Paris and noticed a powdery substance, according to a source close to the investigation who asked not to be named.

Another source said the journalist told investigators she had been poisoned by Russian security services and samples were taken at her home. But a third source added that "at this stage" there was no evidence that suggested poisoning.

Ovsyannikova, who fled Russia last October, held up an anti-war poster during the main evening news program on Russia's Channel One in March 2022. 

Earlier this month, Russian authorities sentenced her in absentia to eight years in prison for a separate protest she held outside the Kremlin last year. 

Reporters Without Borders's secretary general Christophe Deloire wrote on the social media website X (formerly Twitter) that Ovsyannikova had felt unwell in the street early in the morning on Thursday. 

"The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into suspected poisoning," Deloire confirmed.

"No particular elements at this stage. We will keep you informed," he added.

Read more about: Journalists , France

Read more

broadcast backlash

Russia Vows to Hinder Work of Western Media After RT France Ban

"We will also not let them work in our country."
criminal inquiry

Russian Agents Raid Home of Investigative Journalist

"What is happening now to Roman Anin is a story of revenge," his colleagues said.
now or never

Russia Issues Deadline to U.S.-Funded Radio Over Fines

The fines against RFE/RL have been described as "the heaviest fines ever imposed on a media outlet in Russia."
press crackdown

Belarus Court Sentences Journalists to 2 Years in Prison

The two journalists were sentenced for leading "group actions that grossly violate public order," charges they called "trumped-up."