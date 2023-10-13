France Probes Suspected Poisoning of Russian Journalist Who Staged TV Protest

French prosecutors on Thursday opened a probe into the suspected poisoning of exiled Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who brandished an anti-war poster on state television after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

The journalist, now living in France, felt unwell when she opened the door to her apartment in the center of Paris and noticed a powdery substance, according to a source close to the investigation who asked not to be named.

Another source said the journalist told investigators she had been poisoned by Russian security services and samples were taken at her home. But a third source added that "at this stage" there was no evidence that suggested poisoning.

Ovsyannikova, who fled Russia last October, held up an anti-war poster during the main evening news program on Russia's Channel One in March 2022.