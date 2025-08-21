Russia Eyes New Tax Hikes, Spending Cuts to Sustain Record Defense Spending – Reuters

Russia plans to raise taxes and cut non-military expenses to sustain its surging war spending in the coming years, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a government source.

The revised 2025 budget, due in September, reportedly earmarks 17 trillion rubles ($211 billion) — or 8% of GDP and 41% of total spending — for defense and security, the highest share in post-Soviet history. The source said actual military outlays were “slightly higher.”

Cuts to defense spending would only be possible in 2027 if the war in Ukraine ends, as other sectors compete for funds, the government source said. But they warned that tax increases are “unavoidable.”

“Otherwise, we simply won’t be able to make ends meet, even with a reduction in defense spending. Oil and gas revenues are falling and the economy cannot fully compensate for this,” the source told Reuters, adding there will be no return to pre-war levels of spending.

“Even with a ceasefire, shells and drones will still need to be made, but on a slightly smaller scale,” they said.