Russia Moves to Raise VAT by 2% as Budget Deficit Swells

Russia’s Finance Ministry on Wednesday proposed raising the country’s value-added tax (VAT) from 20% to 22% starting next year, as part of a new three-year budget plan aimed at covering surging defense and security spending.

The increase would generate an estimated 1.3 trillion rubles ($15.5 billion) in revenues annually, according to the business newspaper Kommersant, which published, but then deleted, a Finance Ministry forecast showing Russia’s GDP growth slowing to 1% this year, down from an earlier 2.5% estimate. For 2026, policymakers now anticipate economic growth of just 0.5%, far below previous projections of 3%.

Russia’s Finance Ministry is seeking to reassure consumers, who are likely to feel the strain of a VAT increase in the short term, that the impact on prices will be “moderate and limited.” In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said a reduced 10% VAT rate will remain in place for essential goods like bread, dairy, meat, medicines and children’s products.

Russia’s Central Bank, however, has said the previous 2% VAT hike in 2019 contributed 0.6 percentage points to that year’s inflation. A consumption tax increase can raise inflation because it directly increases the prices of goods and services.

The proposed tax hike comes as the federal budget deficit reached 4.88 trillion rubles ($61.1 billion) between January and July, already exceeding the government’s full-year target. Weaker global oil prices, a stronger ruble and high interest rates have sapped growth this year, forcing the government to find ways to make up for the lost revenues.