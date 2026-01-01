Russian Volunteer Corps Leader Is Still Alive, Ukraine’s GUR Says

The founder and leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a far-right paramilitary group fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, is alive, Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency said Thursday, days after Russia claimed he had been killed on the front lines.
The GUR said Russian security services had ordered the assassination of Denis Kapustin and allocated $500,000 for the operation. According to the agency, Ukrainian officials carried out a “complex” counterintelligence operation that thwarted the plot.
Kirill Budanov, Ukraine’s intelligence chief, appeared in a video call with Kapustin and congratulated him on surviving the alleged assassination attempt. “I’m glad that the funds allocated for ordering your assassination went to support our fight,” Budanov said.
The GUR also released a video showing Kapustin alongside a commander from its Timur Special Forces unit, who described the counterintelligence operation.
The Russian Volunteer Corps confirmed that Kapustin was still alive.
The news of Kapustin’s faked death comes after Russia’s military reported over the weekend that he had been killed in a drone strike in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian Volunteer Corps confirmed his death on Sunday.
Kapustin, a Moscow-born far-right nationalist, moved to Ukraine in 2017 and founded the Russian Volunteer Corps shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. He also uses the alias Nikitin and the nom de guerre White Rex.
The paramilitary group has claimed responsibility for cross-border raids into Russian territory and says it aims to overthrow President Vladimir Putin and establish an ethnic Russian state, renouncing imperial ambitions.
Russian authorities added Kapustin to their federal registry of terrorists and extremists in March 2023 following an attack on the Bryansk region carried out by the Russian Volunteer Corps. He was placed on a wanted list the same month.
Kapustin has also been banned from the Schengen travel zone since 2019. The investigative outlet Bellingcat previously reported that he remained active in far-right networks in Germany, France and Bulgaria despite the ban.
