Russian Volunteer Corps Leader Is Still Alive, Ukraine’s GUR Says

The founder and leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a far-right paramilitary group fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, is alive, Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency said Thursday, days after Russia claimed he had been killed on the front lines.

The GUR said Russian security services had ordered the assassination of Denis Kapustin and allocated $500,000 for the operation. According to the agency, Ukrainian officials carried out a “complex” counterintelligence operation that thwarted the plot.

Kirill Budanov, Ukraine’s intelligence chief, appeared in a video call with Kapustin and congratulated him on surviving the alleged assassination attempt. “I’m glad that the funds allocated for ordering your assassination went to support our fight,” Budanov said.

The GUR also released a video showing Kapustin alongside a commander from its Timur Special Forces unit, who described the counterintelligence operation.

The Russian Volunteer Corps confirmed that Kapustin was still alive.