Finnish Court Sentences Russian Ultranationalist to Life in Prison for War Crimes in Ukraine

A Finnish court on Friday sentenced Russian ultranationalist Vojislav Torden to life in prison for war crimes committed in Ukraine in 2014, including the mutilation of a wounded Ukrainian soldier.

The Helsinki District Court found Torden, a commander in the Russian far-right paramilitary group Rusich, guilty of four war crimes in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region.

Prosecutors had accused Torden, who used to go by the name Yan Petrovsky, of five counts of war crimes, including responsibility for an ambush that resulted in the deaths of 22 Ukrainian soldiers.

However, the court dismissed the main charge, ruling that the prosecution had not proven that Rusich and Torden were responsible for organizing and carrying out the attack.

"It has not been possible to conclude from the evidence... that the Rusich unit or group was specifically responsible for organizing and carrying out the ambush and arson attack in all respects," the court said.