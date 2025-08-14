‘We Only Want to Defend Nature’: Protesters Fight Roadway Construction in National Park Near Moscow

After being fined last month for protesting against the construction of a roadway through a national park near Moscow, 62-year-old Irina Kuriseva recently returned to check on the site.

“We only want to defend nature,” she told AFP at Losiny Ostrov National Park, a nature reserve northeast of Moscow that spans around 130 square kilometers (50 square miles) and is home to hundreds of species, including endangered birds.

With dissent in Russia largely silenced since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, environmental activism has become increasingly risky. One activist, speaking on condition of anonymity, said authorities had become “completely indifferent,” easing laws in favor of polluters and developers.

On Moscow’s outskirts, rapid housing development has worsened traffic on existing roads, giving fresh urgency to environmental concerns. In Korolyov, a town of 200,000, authorities approved building a highway through Losiny Ostrov National Park to ease congestion and link new apartment complexes.

In July, Kuriseva and five others blocked construction equipment in the forest. They were arrested, spent a night in police custody, and were fined. “We were interrogated as though we were criminals who had killed someone,” Kuriseva said.