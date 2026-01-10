At Least 19 Russian Generals Killed Since Invasion of Ukraine – Report

Russia has lost at least 19 generals killed since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago, investigative outlet The Insider reported, citing open-source data and reports from Russian and Ukrainian sources.

Not all of the deaths were officially confirmed by Russian authorities, the outlet said.

Those killed in 2022 included generals Andrei Sukhovetsky, Oleg Mityaev, Vladimir Frolov, Andrei Simonov, Kanamat Botashev and Roman Kutuzov.

Generals Sergei Goryachev, Oleg Tsokov and Vladimir Zavadsky were also killed in subsequent years, according to the investigation.

More recent losses include Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological defense troops; Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the General Staff’s main operational directorate; Mikhail Gudkov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Navy; and Fanil Sarvarov, head of the General Staff’s operational training department.