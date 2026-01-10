At Least 19 Russian Generals Killed Since Invasion of Ukraine – Report

Russia has lost at least 19 generals killed since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago, investigative outlet The Insider reported, citing open-source data and reports from Russian and Ukrainian sources.
Not all of the deaths were officially confirmed by Russian authorities, the outlet said.
Those killed in 2022 included generals Andrei Sukhovetsky, Oleg Mityaev, Vladimir Frolov, Andrei Simonov, Kanamat Botashev and Roman Kutuzov.
Generals Sergei Goryachev, Oleg Tsokov and Vladimir Zavadsky were also killed in subsequent years, according to the investigation.
More recent losses include Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological defense troops; Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the General Staff’s main operational directorate; Mikhail Gudkov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Navy; and Fanil Sarvarov, head of the General Staff’s operational training department.
Senior officers were killed both near the front lines and further from combat zones, including in strikes on command posts, aviation incidents, explosions and suspected sabotage operations, The Insider said. Several generals were reportedly killed by sniper fire or artillery during the early stages of the war.
Some of those killed were retired at the time of their deaths or were serving in volunteer formations including mercenary companies and the Defense Ministry's Storm Z units of prison recruits, the outlet said.
In early December, a senior NATO official told the BBC's Russian service that the total number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded could be approaching 1.15 million.
Separately, BBC Russian and exiled outlet Mediazona said earlier that confirmed Russian military deaths based on open-source data had reached 152,142 since the invasion began.
The highest numbers of confirmed fatalities were recorded in the republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan and the Sverdlovsk region, they said.
About 67% of confirmed deaths were from rural areas and towns with fewer than 100,000 residents, according to the data.
The Economist has estimated that Russia may have lost roughly 1% of its pre-war male population killed in Ukraine by late autumn 2025.
