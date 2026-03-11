Russian Consulate in Central Iran Damaged in Airstrike

U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran damaged Russia’s consulate in the central city of Isfahan over the weekend, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said late Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the attack took place on Sunday and targeted a nearby government building in Isfahan province, located south of Tehran.

“Windows in the office building and residential apartments were shattered, and several employees were thrown back by the blast wave,” Zakharova said in a statement. No serious injuries were reported.

She called the attack a “blatant violation” of international norms and called on “all parties” to respect the “inviolability of diplomatic sites.”

On social media, Zakharova posted photos of shattered glass in the consulate’s entryway in Isfahan.