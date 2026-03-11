Russian Consulate in Central Iran Damaged in Airstrike

U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran damaged Russia’s consulate in the central city of Isfahan over the weekend, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said late Tuesday.
Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the attack took place on Sunday and targeted a nearby government building in Isfahan province, located south of Tehran.
“Windows in the office building and residential apartments were shattered, and several employees were thrown back by the blast wave,” Zakharova said in a statement. No serious injuries were reported.
She called the attack a “blatant violation” of international norms and called on “all parties” to respect the “inviolability of diplomatic sites.”
On social media, Zakharova posted photos of shattered glass in the consulate’s entryway in Isfahan.
Zakharova did not directly blame either the United States or Israel in her statement, but expressed alarm at the “growing number” of foreign diplomatic missions coming under attack amid the air campaign against Iran.
Russia, a close ally of Iran, has called for an end to the conflict in the Middle East. President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his support for the Islamic republic since U.S.-Israeli attacks began on Feb. 28.
The Washington Post reported last week that Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran to help it target American forces in the Middle East. U.S. President Donald Trump and other White House officials have sought to downplay that report.
Special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNBNC on Tuesday that Kremlin officials assured him that Moscow was not providing targeting information to the Iranian military. Witkoff said he believed the U.S. “can take [the Russians] at their word.”
