Russian MFA Warns U.S. Against Military Intervention in Iran

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned the United States against launching military action against Iran, as tensions escalate in the Middle East and speculation grows over potential U.S. involvement in the conflict alongside Israel.
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran's military and nuclear program last Friday, and Tehran has responded with its own salvos of rockets and drones. Scores of civilians have been killed in both countries since the air war began, and despite global calls for de-escalation, the two sides have ramped up their bellicose rhetoric.
U.S. President Donald Trump has further fueled tensions by suggesting earlier this week that American forces in the Middle East might try to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and vaguely calling on Tehran to agree to an "unconditional surrender."
"We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in this situation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.
Zakharova noted that any such move by the U.S. "would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences."
Her warning came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which both leaders condemned Israel's actions and called for a ceasefire.
"They strongly condemn Israel's actions," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.
Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Moscow and Beijing believe the conflict must be resolved "exclusively by political and diplomatic means."
Russia shares close relations with Iran, having boosted military ties following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, it also strives to retain amicable relations with Israel.
Despite Moscow's ties with Tehran, Putin said Iran had not asked Russia for military assistance since Israel's attacks began.
"Our Iranian friends have not asked us about this," he said at a late-night press conference in St. Petersburg.
He added that a treaty signed with Iran in January does not function as a mutual defense pact and does not require either side to provide military aid.
Asked what Russia would do if Iran's Khamenei were assassinated, Putin replied: "I don't even want to discuss such a possibility."
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.