Moscow Calls for Release of Russians Held Hostage in Gaza

Russia’s Foreign Minister on Friday called on Palestinian militants to release two Russian-Israeli hostages after one of them appeared in a video earlier this week.

Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group allied with Hamas, released a video on Wednesday of Alexander Trufanov, who was forcibly taken to Gaza amid the Hamas-led attack on Israel last October.

In the video, the bearded Trufanov spoke in Hebrew about Israeli military operations in Lebanon and urged Israelis to put pressure on the government to secure the release of hostages.

“We reiterate our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians in the hands of Palestinian groups, first and foremost of our compatriots Trufanov and [Maxim] Kharkin,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kharkin was among thousands of people attending the Supernova music festival just a few miles from Gaza when Hamas militants launched their attack on Oct. 7 last year, killing some 1,200 people and abducting another 250. Israel says around 65 hostages remain alive in captivity.