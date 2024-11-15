Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Calls for Release of Russians Held Hostage in Gaza

Alexander Trufanov. Video grab

Russia’s Foreign Minister on Friday called on Palestinian militants to release two Russian-Israeli hostages after one of them appeared in a video earlier this week.

Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group allied with Hamas, released a video on Wednesday of Alexander Trufanov, who was forcibly taken to Gaza amid the Hamas-led attack on Israel last October.

In the video, the bearded Trufanov spoke in Hebrew about Israeli military operations in Lebanon and urged Israelis to put pressure on the government to secure the release of hostages.

“We reiterate our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians in the hands of Palestinian groups, first and foremost of our compatriots Trufanov and [Maxim] Kharkin,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kharkin was among thousands of people attending the Supernova music festival just a few miles from Gaza when Hamas militants launched their attack on Oct. 7 last year, killing some 1,200 people and abducting another 250. Israel says around 65 hostages remain alive in captivity.

“The release of hostages is a priority in our contacts with representatives of the political wing of Hamas and other Palestinian organizations,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Trufanov was abducted with his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, from the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza Strip. Trupanov's mother, grandmother and girlfriend, who were also taken hostage, were among those released during a brief ceasefire and prisoner exchange last November.

Trufanov’s father, Vitaly, was killed during the Oct. 7 attack.

Israel’s devastating war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials said. Human Rights Watch recently accused Israel of systematically forcing the mass displacement of civilians in Gaza, which amounts to a war crime and a crime against humanity.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Israel , Hamas , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Moscow Condemns Israel's Raids Into Lebanon, Urges Troop Withdrawal

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also warned that Israeli's attack on southern Lebanon risked destabilizing the entire region.
1 Min read

Russia Calls for 'Collective Action' to End Hamas-Israel War

The Foreign Ministry said that Moscow was in favor of a "multilateral approach" in regulating the conflict.
1 Min read

Hamas Delegates Arrive in Moscow for Talks – Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that delegates from the militant group were visiting Moscow but did not provide further details.
2 Min read

Russian Diplomat Hopes to Meet Hamas for Talks to Free Hostages – Agencies

Moscow has so far carefully denounced violence from both sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, while renewing an offer to be a potential mediator...
1 Min read