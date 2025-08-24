Russia Says Almost 300 POWs Exchanged With Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine each sent back 146 prisoners of war on Sunday, Moscow's Defense Ministry said, the latest in a series of exchanges that has seen hundreds of POWs released this year.

Large-scale prisoner exchanges were the only tangible result of three rounds of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul between May and July.

They remain one of the few areas of cooperation between the two countries since Russia's offensive began in 2022.

“On Aug. 24, 146 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled” by Kyiv, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

“In exchange, 146 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were transferred” to Ukraine, it added.