Russia, Ukraine Swap 150 POWs With UAE Mediation

Moscow and Kyiv have traded 150 prisoners of war with the help of mediators from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Friday, the first such exchange after months of stalled talks between the two warring sides.
“As a result of negotiations, 75 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiyv regime,” the Defense Ministry said, adding that 75 Ukrainian soldiers were also sent home.
“The United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation during the return of Russian servicemen from captivity,” it said.
The announcement came two days after Russia’s human rights commissioner accused the Ukrainian authorities of blocking efforts to secure the further release of imprisoned soldiers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed Friday’s exchange in a social media post, saying that “today we have an important result — 75 more of our people have returned to Ukraine.”
He shared photos of the returning soldiers draped in Ukrainian flags and being greeted by relatives.
UAE authorities brokered several swaps of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war earlier this year.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.