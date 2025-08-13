'Between an Amusement Park and Something Horrible': Anna Narinskaya Brings LGBTQ+ Russians' Plight to Life

Anna Narinskaya has worn many hats throughout her career: a curator, a journalist, a documentary filmmaker, a playwright and an activist. Her exhibition Boxed, which opened in Berlin in May and is designed to travel, uses multimedia to shed light on topics affecting the LGBTQ+ community in Russia. Comprised of seven installations, each existing inside a black box, Boxed explores imprisonment, torture, transgender discrimination, censorship, denunciations, Russia’s ban on the non-existent “international LGBT movement” and the relative openness of the 1990s. Produced in collaboration with EQUAL PostOst and NC SOS, Boxed will be displayed as part of Artists Against the Kremlin, an art exhibition co-organized by The Moscow Times in Amsterdam from Aug. 15-Sept. 4. The Moscow Times spoke to Narinskaya about the message she hopes to convey with the exhibition, what people in Europe and the West can take from it and her role in emigration. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. The Moscow Times: Can you tell us a little about the Boxed exhibition? AN: It is the second chapter of another exhibition, No Such People Here, which was the first exhibition about LGBTQ+ people in Russia. That one was purely a documentary exhibition based on objects that people took with them when they were rescued from Chechnya. That exhibition had a great impact, which I'm proud of, but that's not the main point. The main point was first to show people the situation and, secondly, to fundraise. [Boxed] is made up of immersive installations. It uses people to discuss something which is incredibly harsh and horrible. We tried to strike a balance between an amusement park and explaining something really horrible. It was a difficult task for me. We have the most tragic narratives concerning LGBTQ+ people in Russia: what’s happening to them in prison, how Russian laws work against them, an entire installation about demonstrations. It’s a documentary installation based on the generalizations and reports from gay people in Russia. We gathered everything with the help of stringers in Russia.

MT: And so you view [Boxed] as a kind of an evolution of the first exhibition? Do you view them as connected, or only connected in the sense that they're both about LGBTQ+ people? AN: They are somehow connected. For example, there is one installation that was also in [No Such People Here]. It is dedicated to torture. We actually took pictures of peaceful, normal objects. Objects like a plastic package or a meat tenderizer. These objects become instruments of torture in Chechnya. Actually, not just in Chechnya, but in any kind of totalitarian community. We even have a pillow, because there was a tragic story about a young girl who was killed with a pillow by her parents when they found out that she was a lesbian. At first glance, all these photographs are deliberately taken in a glam way, like an ad. But then you read the narrative and you understand that they're instruments of torture, even instruments of killing. MT: What was the reaction in Germany? AN: There are two major types of reaction. The first one was like, ‘Oh, it’s like that, but we are not surprised about anything that’s going on in Russia.’ Because, to them, Russia is this gray or now black territory. The other one was more, ‘Okay, we didn't know all the details,’ and people praised me on my findings. They were either taken aback or impressed by the facts — or they didn’t believe me, and asked, ‘Are you sure you are right? Are you sure you are not exaggerating?’ The most striking installation for most people was the one about the extremist designation for the ‘international LGBT movement.’ We projected the court decision onto a wall, like at the beginning of the Star Wars films, and then we used AI to generate the judge’s voice. It’s very simple, but people really stand and read and don’t believe it, because it’s an absolutely absurd thing.

