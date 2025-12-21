Kremlin Denies Trilateral Talks With U.S. and Ukraine Under Discussion

The Kremlin on Sunday denied that three-way talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States were under discussion, as diplomats gathered in Miami for negotiations aimed at ending the war.

A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Washington had floated the idea of trilateral talks, which would mark the first face-to-face negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in six months. Zelensky expressed skepticism, however, that such a format would yield progress.

“At present, no one has seriously discussed this initiative, and to my knowledge it is not being prepared,” Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told reporters, according to Russian news agencies.

Ushakov also said he had not seen a revised U.S. proposal to end the conflict following earlier talks between American, Ukrainian and European diplomats.