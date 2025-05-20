Rubio Says Trump Has Offered No 'Concession' to Putin

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted Tuesday that President Donald Trump had offered no concessions to Russia, as he rejected criticism over the administration's Ukraine policy at a Senate hearing.

"He hasn't gotten a single concession," Rubio said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rubio was responding to Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

She hit back that Trump, since returning to the White House, has given Putin more incentive to gain territory as he plays for time.