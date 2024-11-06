Kremlin Officials Hope Trump Will Hand Putin an Advantage in Ukraine – and Europe

While President Vladimir Putin has yet to officially congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, high-ranking officials in the Kremlin, the Russian government and the Foreign Ministry are expressing cautious optimism in private. Moscow believes that Trump’s return to the presidency could give Russia a boost in its nearly three-year war on Ukraine, a weakened European Union and partially restored relations with Washington, seven senior officials and three members of the Russian business elite ​​told VPost. All of these sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to give comments to foreign media. “Until the inauguration, we will keep advancing [in Ukraine],” a Russian government official said. “It would be good to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by January, and then we will decide what to do with Kherson [the Kyiv-held capital of Ukraine's Kherson region, which Russia partially occupies].” Should Russian forces continue to press forward in Ukraine, it would be logical and easy for the new U.S. administration to propose negotiations to stop the fighting, another official said, voicing the belief that Kyiv will also show more readiness to hold talks. “As soon as Trump takes office and forms his team, then we can agree to start consultations. It will be convenient for him to negotiate. Right now, there's no one to even come to Moscow for talks, no one to talk to,” added another Russian official. The majority of VPost’s sources in the government and business agreed that there is a chance for the war to end in Russia’s favor. For this to happen, “Ukraine will have to recognize the realities on the ground and do so with the help of the U.S.,” they suggested. Russian diplomats predict that Trump will be “desperate” to find opportunities to negotiate in Ukraine and the Middle East, viewing them as potential foreign policy victories that can bolster his legitimacy — and ego. “Trump will probably want to facilitate this, provided he is at the center of the entire process and can then claim his Nobel Peace Prize or make his mark in some other way,” a source close to the Foreign Ministry said. “His self-interest has always been important, and it always will be.”

As the U.S. continued to tally votes for the presidential election on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin oversaw the launch of the Chukotka nuclear icebreaker from his office via video link. Kremlin spin doctors had designed this gesture to symbolize Russia’s economic power, technological prowess and strong presence in the resource-rich Arctic. But by choosing to participate remotely rather than attending the event in northern Russia in person, the impact of Putin’s PR move was diminished, a Kremlin-linked political analyst acknowledged. Throughout the U.S. campaign, Putin repeatedly said that President Joe Biden would be the candidate most preferable for Moscow until Biden withdrew from the race. Yet Putin, a seasoned intelligence officer, was merely attempting to mislead observers and politically harm the Democratic candidate, The Moscow Times previously reported. In reality, the Kremlin was pinning its hopes on a Trump victory. Russian officials are especially pleased that, unlike his first term in office, Trump could face less opposition from Democrats, with Republicans winning control of the Senate and potentially the House of Representatives. “With Republicans possibly holding both chambers, there will effectively be no divided government, so there's no fear of sabotage from the Democrats,” one source noted. However, Russia sees the interim period before Trump’s inauguration as a potentially risky time, with concerns that the outgoing Biden administration could use this time to take bolder actions against Moscow. “As the Democrats have nothing to lose, they might make decisions that could complicate dialogue in the future. For example, they could authorize the use of American weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory,” a diplomatic source told The Moscow Times. Meanwhile, Moscow will be closely watching as Trump’s administration takes shape in the months leading up to the inauguration and looking for potential areas for cooperation. A Kremlin official said Moscow is particularly keen to see who will be named U.S. national security advisor, secretary of state, defense secretary, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and CIA director — all of whom will shape U.S. foreign policy. A Russian government official expressed confidence in Vice President-Elect JD Vance, saying: “If he becomes vice president and participates in forming the team, then at least some of the people involved will be rational.”