At Least 12 Foreign Recruits Killed in Russian Strike on Ukrainian Training Camp – NYT

At least a dozen foreign volunteers serving in Ukraine’s military were killed in a Russian missile strike on a training camp in central Ukraine late last month, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing Ukrainian soldiers familiar with the incident.

The victims of the July 21 attack near the city of Kropyvnytskyi reportedly included citizens of the United States, Colombia, Taiwan, Denmark and other countries.

According to The New York Times, the missile hit the base’s dining hall during lunchtime, when soldiers were inside.

An anonymous American recruit from Florida told the newspaper the blast was the loudest he had ever heard, adding that he saw at least 15 dead and more than 100 wounded.

The strike also set off a fire at a nearby ammunition depot, triggering more explosions even as survivors tried to tend to the wounded, the recruit said.

According to the soldier, the base’s air raid siren did not sound before the strike and there were no first-aid kits in the dining hall.