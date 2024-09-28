Russian Hospital Strikes Kill 10, Ukraine Says

Updates with new death toll

Russian strikes on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy killed 10 people Saturday as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Moscow for "waging war on hospitals.”

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram that the first strike "killed one person" and damaged several floors of the hospital.

"During the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again," he added.

Sumy lies just across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a surprise offensive on Aug. 6, aimed in part at creating a "buffer zone" inside Russia.

"Russia hit one of the city's hospitals with Shahed drones," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The attack hit the St. Panteleimon Clinical Hospital near the city center, officials said, with a nurse among the dead.

The attack comes as Zelensky is pressing Kyiv's Western allies to allow the use of long-range precision weapons to strike deep inside Russia.

"Everyone in the world who speaks about this war must pay attention to what Russia is targeting. They are waging war on hospitals, civilian facilities and people's lives," the president said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said the attack was "more evidence of Russia's war crimes.”

Zelensky posted photos of smoke pouring from windows above the destroyed entrance to the hospital, rescuers carrying patients down the stairs and treating two policemen lying on the ground.

On Saturday morning, three drones attacked the regional capital city and two hit the hospital, Ukraine's air force said.

A first strike was followed by another around an hour later on Saturday morning, officials said, apparently targeting the rescue operation to maximize casualties.