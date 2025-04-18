Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Air Attacks in Northeastern Ukraine Kill 2, Injure Dozens

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian strikes killed at least two people and wounded 27 others overnight in the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy, authorities said early Friday.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said one person was killed in his city during the attacks, which "according to preliminary information... were carried out using ballistic missiles with cluster munitions." 

As a result, Terekhov said, a "very large" area was impacted by the air assault, with 15 apartment buildings damaged.

Meanwhile, in Sumy, a Russian attack using Iranian-designed Shahed drones killed one person and injured another, the regional military administration said on Telegram.

