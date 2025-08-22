Lavrov Says ‘No Meeting Planned’ Between Putin and Zelensky

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that there are no current plans for a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion that such talks were imminent.

“President Putin said clearly that he is ready to meet, provided this meeting is really going to have an agenda, a presidential agenda,” Lavrov told NBC’s Meet the Press. “There is no meeting planned.”

Trump had announced after hosting Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on Monday that preparations were apparently underway for a face-to-face meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, to be followed by a trilateral summit that would include him.

Putin has previously indicated he would only meet Zelensky if a deal to end the war had already been worked out in advance. Lavrov’s remarks on Friday appeared to harden that stance after days of vague statements from Moscow suggesting it was open to the idea in principle but not ready to commit.

“President Trump suggested after Anchorage several points which we share, and on some of them we agreed to show some flexibility,” Lavrov said, referring to the recent U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska. That meeting was widely seen as an attempt to defuse Trump’s threats of secondary tariffs against Russia if it refused to agree to a quick settlement of the war.