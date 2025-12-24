Russian-Backed Donetsk Court Sentences Colombian to 19 Years for Fighting for Ukraine

A Russian-backed court in occupied Ukraine on Wednesday sentenced a Colombian man to 19 years in prison for fighting for Kyiv's army.

Moscow has jailed several foreign fighters that its troops have captured in eastern Ukraine, prosecuting them as mercenaries and not as prisoners of war protected under the Geneva Convention.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said the Supreme Court in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region had sentenced a man it named as Oscar Mauricio Blanco Lopez to 19 years in jail.

It said the man, whose age it gave as 42, had arrived in Ukraine in May 2024 to enlist in the Ukrainian army and had been "taken prisoner by Russian servicemen" in December 2025.

The court published a video showing him standing expressionless behind metal bars as the verdict was read out.

Last week, the same court sentenced a British man to 13 years in prison, also for fighting for Ukraine.