Russian-Backed Donetsk Court Sentences Colombian to 19 Years for Fighting for Ukraine

A Russian-backed court in occupied Ukraine on Wednesday sentenced a Colombian man to 19 years in prison for fighting for Kyiv's army.
Moscow has jailed several foreign fighters that its troops have captured in eastern Ukraine, prosecuting them as mercenaries and not as prisoners of war protected under the Geneva Convention.
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said the Supreme Court in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region had sentenced a man it named as Oscar Mauricio Blanco Lopez to 19 years in jail.
It said the man, whose age it gave as 42, had arrived in Ukraine in May 2024 to enlist in the Ukrainian army and had been "taken prisoner by Russian servicemen" in December 2025.
The court published a video showing him standing expressionless behind metal bars as the verdict was read out.
Last week, the same court sentenced a British man to 13 years in prison, also for fighting for Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.