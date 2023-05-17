Russia Jails Foreigner 5 Years for ‘War Fakes’

One of the first foreign citizens accused of spreading “fake news” about Russia’s war in Ukraine has been sentenced to more than five years in prison on the charges, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

Giraldo Saray Alberto Enrique, a Colombian national who has lived in Russia for 24 years, was detained in the spring of 2022. Kommersant identified Enrique as a manager of a small computer company in Moscow that had a Russian residency permit.

According to Kommersant, investigators accused Enrique of sending 2,300 Spanish-language text messages about the murders of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops on behalf of an organization with alleged links with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Authorities placed his unidentified accomplices on the wanted list.

Judge Dmitry Arrant of Moscow’s Golovinsky District Court found Enrique guilty and handed him a sentence of five years and two months in a penal colony.