Trial Begins in Moscow Over Crocus Concert Hall Attack

Nineteen people went on trial in Moscow on Monday over last year’s deadly shooting at a popular concert venue outside the Russian capital.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the March 22, 2024, attack at Crocus City Hall, in which four gunmen killed 149 people and injured more than 600 others. Nearly half of the victims died from smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation after a fire broke out inside the venue, rather than directly from gunfire, according to court documents cited by the state-run TASS news agency.

Four of the defendants, identified as Tajik nationals Dalerjon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Faizov, are accused of carrying out the attack. All but Faizov have pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges. Fifteen others were charged with aiding and abetting the attackers.

An AFP reporter in the courtroom said some defendants appeared in glass enclosures with their hands cuffed behind their backs. Around 30 survivors also attended the hearing.

The trial is being held at the Moscow City Court by a three-judge panel from the Second Western District Military Court. The panel granted a prosecution request to close the proceedings to the public, citing concerns over the safety of trial participants, according to the RBC news outlet.