Russia Names 5 More Suspects in Deadly Moscow Concert Hall Attack

Five new suspects linked to the deadly March attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall are now facing trial on terrorism and weapons charges, the city’s court system said Thursday.
More than 20 individuals, including four alleged gunmen, were arrested following the March 22 attack, which resulted in 145 deaths and hundreds of injuries, making it the deadliest attack in Europe in the last two decades. The Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Basmanny District Court in Moscow on Thursday revealed the names of five additional defendants in a ruling to extend their pre-trial detention until Dec. 1. The men were charged with participating in a terrorist organization and committing a terrorist act, as well as weapons and explosives trafficking.
The Baza Telegram news channel, which purportedly has ties to Russia’s security services, reported in May that an investigation into the Crocus City Hall attack had identified five more suspects, who were citizens of Tajikistan but had not been publicly named at the time.
The Moscow court identified the men as Shakhomdzhon Gadoyev, Zubaydullo Ismailov, Mustakime Soliev, Umedzhon Soliev, and Husein Khamidov. Photos accompanying the court’s announcement showed the five men behind a glass defendant’s cage in the courtroom.
