Russia Jails DOXA Co-Founder Aramyan Over 10 Years in Absentia

A Russian military court on Thursday sentenced Armen Aramyan, the exiled co-founder of the independent youth magazine DOXA, to 10 years and one month in prison in absentia under wartime censorship laws.

The court found Aramyan guilty of justifying terrorism and spreading “deliberately false information” about the Russian military, according to the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors accused Aramyan of posting a “fake” map of Ukrainian civilians killed during Russia’s occupation of Bucha and publishing an editorial calling for violent resistance against the Russian government, the independent news website Mediazona reported.

The judge also banned Aramyan from managing websites for four years. State prosecutors had sought a 12-year, one-month sentence.

Aramyan responded to the ruling by urging supporters to donate to DOXA.