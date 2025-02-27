Russia Jails DOXA Co-Founder Aramyan Over 10 Years in Absentia

A Russian military court on Thursday sentenced Armen Aramyan, the exiled co-founder of the independent youth magazine DOXA, to 10 years and one month in prison in absentia under wartime censorship laws.
The court found Aramyan guilty of justifying terrorism and spreading “deliberately false information” about the Russian military, according to the Moscow prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutors accused Aramyan of posting a “fake” map of Ukrainian civilians killed during Russia’s occupation of Bucha and publishing an editorial calling for violent resistance against the Russian government, the independent news website Mediazona reported.
The judge also banned Aramyan from managing websites for four years. State prosecutors had sought a 12-year, one-month sentence.
Aramyan responded to the ruling by urging supporters to donate to DOXA.
Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office designated DOXA an “undesirable” organization last year, making affiliation with the outlet a criminal offense.
In October, Russia’s financial authorities added Aramyan to their list of “terrorists and extremists,” effectively freezing his bank accounts.
Aramyan fled to Armenia and later Germany after he and fellow DOXA editors were sentenced to two years of correctional labor in April 2022 for allegedly inciting minors to protest in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in 2021.
Founded in 2017, DOXA lost its official status as a student organization in 2019 after Moscow’s Higher School of Economics cracked down on political activism following that year’s opposition protests.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.