Siberia’s Kemerovo Region Plans Youth Pregnancy Promotion Drive

Authorities in Siberia’s Kemerovo region have launched a multimillion-ruble tender for a pro-natal campaign among university students and high schoolers, according to the government procurement website.

The Kuzbass Regional Medical Information and Analytical Center is offering a 67.8 million ruble ($851,500) contract to produce a campaign that will focus on “the advantages of giving birth before age 25,” the health benefits of large families and information about puberty. Some of its pre-approved slogans include “I Want to Be Born,” “I Want a Baby” and “Mom, We Did It.”

The campaign’s target audience is listed as high schoolers, university students, and the youth, as well as middle-aged adults, according to the Telegram news channel Sibirsky Express, which was the first to report on the government tender. The deadline for bids is Aug. 21.

The winning contractor will create and place billboards across the Kemerovo region, produce “viral” videos for social media, design mascots, emojis and sticker packs for messenger apps.