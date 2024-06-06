Tram Collision in Siberia Kills 1, Injures 100

At least one person was killed and more than 100 others were injured after two trams collided on a bridge in the Siberian city of Kemerovo early Thursday, local officials said.

Security camera footage shared on social media showed passengers being tossed onto a busy roadway from one of the careening trams as the driver apparently lost control of the railed vehicle.

Other videos showed the aftermath of that tram’s head-on collision with a different tram. Emergency responders could be seen working at the scene.

“Unfortunately, one victim of the crash has passed away despite the doctors’ efforts,” Kemerovo Mayor Dmitry Anisimov said in a video message.