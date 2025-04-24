Missile Depot Explosion in Vladimir Region Injures 3 Soldiers, 1 Civilian

A powerful explosion at a Russian ammunition depot northeast of Moscow earlier this week injured three soldiers and one civilian, regional authorities told state media Thursday.

Vladimir region Governor Alexander Avdeyev said the blast occurred Tuesday when shells detonated at a storage area of the depot, injuring four people.

One soldier sustained moderate injuries and two others suffered minor wounds, while the fourth victim — a civilian — is being treated at a local hospital, the regional government told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. Two of the injured soldiers were hospitalized, and one is receiving outpatient care.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the explosion was caused by safety violations at the base, located about 75 kilometers (47 miles) northeast of Moscow.