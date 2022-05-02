Blast at Russian Military Explosives Plant Kills 2

Two workers were killed at an explosives factory in Russia’s Perm region 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow, local authorities said Monday.

“There was a fire at around 20:00 on May 1 at the plastics production site in the Perm Power Plant federal state enterprise,” the regional labor watchdog said in a statement.

One employee was killed immediately, one died in hospital and a third victim remains hospitalized.

The watchdog said an investigative commission that includes technological inspectors is working to establish the cause of the incident.