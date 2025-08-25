Ukraine Criticizes Woody Allen for Speaking at Moscow Film Week

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Monday criticized American filmmaker Woody Allen for “whitewashing” Russia’s 2022 invasion after he spoke virtually at a film festival organized by the Moscow Mayor’s Office.
“Woody Allen’s participation in the Moscow International Film Week is a disgrace and an insult to the sacrifice of Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who have been killed or injured by Russian war criminals in their ongoing war against Ukraine,” the ministry wrote on Facebook.
The four-time Oscar-winning director appeared virtually as the guest of honor on Sunday, with Russian state media reporting a packed audience.
Allen praised Soviet-era Russian cinema, highlighting Sergei Bondarchuk’s 1965 adaptation of “War and Peace,” which won an Oscar and Golden Globe for best foreign-language film. Bondarchuk is the late father of Fyodor Bondarchuk, who hosted the talk with Allen.
The American director said he had no immediate plans to shoot a film in Russia but would consider directing a feature about “how good it feels to be in Moscow and St. Petersburg” if offered, according to Kommersant.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry accused Allen of “choosing to turn a blind eye” to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and the 2022 full-scale invasion.
“Culture must never be used to whitewash crimes or serve as a propaganda tool. We strongly condemn Woody Allen’s decision to bless Moscow’s bloody festival with his address,” the ministry added in its statement.
An attached image juxtaposed Allen’s signature round-frame glasses with blurred lenses against the backdrop of Ukrainian apartment buildings destroyed by bombs.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.