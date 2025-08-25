Ukraine Criticizes Woody Allen for Speaking at Moscow Film Week

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Monday criticized American filmmaker Woody Allen for “whitewashing” Russia’s 2022 invasion after he spoke virtually at a film festival organized by the Moscow Mayor’s Office.

“Woody Allen’s participation in the Moscow International Film Week is a disgrace and an insult to the sacrifice of Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who have been killed or injured by Russian war criminals in their ongoing war against Ukraine,” the ministry wrote on Facebook.

The four-time Oscar-winning director appeared virtually as the guest of honor on Sunday, with Russian state media reporting a packed audience.

Allen praised Soviet-era Russian cinema, highlighting Sergei Bondarchuk’s 1965 adaptation of “War and Peace,” which won an Oscar and Golden Globe for best foreign-language film. Bondarchuk is the late father of Fyodor Bondarchuk, who hosted the talk with Allen.