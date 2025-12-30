Navalny Team Claims Putin Owns Luxury Estate on Crimea’s Black Sea Coast

Allies of the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny on Tuesday released an investigation alleging that a luxury palace built along the Black Sea coast in annexed Crimea belongs to President Vladimir Putin.

The investigation by Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) said construction at the Cape Aya site continued after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and that the finished residence far exceeds earlier structures on the property, which Ukrainian media once dubbed “Yanukovych’s dacha.”

Before the annexation, the site was purchased in 2007 by the family of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who later denied any connection to construction there. After Russia seized Crimea, local officials said the unfinished estate could be transferred to Russian authorities, and it was ultimately placed under the Presidential Property Management Department, according to earlier reporting.

Navalny’s allies said the Cape Aya property was later taken over through a network of companies linked to Yury and Boris Kovalchuk, businessmen widely described as part of Putin’s inner circle. FBK said the ownership structure mirrors schemes previously identified at other properties it has linked to the Russian leader, including a residence near Lake Valdai and a sprawling palace near Gelendzhik.