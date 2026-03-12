Russia’s Prison Service Faces Staffing Crisis as Shortages Top 30%, Officials Say

Russia’s prison service is grappling with a deepening staffing shortage, with tens of thousands of positions unfilled last year, highlighting mounting personnel problems across the country’s law enforcement agencies as the war in Ukraine stretches into its fifth year.

The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN)’s staffing deficit exceeded 30.5% in 2025, Interfax cited Director Arkady Gostev as saying. Based on FSIN’s authorized workforce of about 234,100 employees, the shortfall amounts to roughly 71,400 staff.

The deficit has widened sharply from 23% a year earlier, when the prison service was short about 54,000 employees.

The shortages are particularly acute in leadership roles. Between 34.5% and 51% of senior management posts are vacant across 13 regional FSIN bodies, Gostev said. Between 40% and 50% of junior supervisory positions remain unfilled in 29 units, while the share exceeds 50% in 16 units.

The situation has increased workloads and psychological strain on remaining staff that in turn contribute to further departures, Gostev said. More than 40% of employees leave the service before reaching retirement eligibility.