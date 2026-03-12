Putin Envoy Kirill Dmitriev Meets With Witkoff and Kushner to Discuss Russian Energy

President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy met with White House officials in Florida on Wednesday, marking the first talks between the two countries since the war in the Middle East put a pause on Ukraine peace negotiations.

Kirill Dmitriev, who also serves as CEO of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, flew to the United States after the Trump administration lifted some sanctions on Russian oil earlier this week as a measure to ease pressure on global energy prices.

Dmitriev met with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, who also serves as a Trump adviser.

In a post on X, the Kremlin envoy called the discussion “productive.” Witkoff, in his own post, wrote that “the teams discussed a variety of topics and agreed to stay in touch.”