Russia's Aircraft Output More Than Doubles as Drone Production Surges

Russia's aircraft production more than doubled in April, driven largely by a surge in drone manufacturing, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing Russian state statistics, even as growth in the broader defense sector continued to slow.

Output in Russia's aviation industry, which includes both military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, rose 117% year-on-year in April, according to calculations based on Rosstat data reviewed by Bloomberg. That marked a sharp acceleration from the average annual growth rate of 68% recorded in 2025.

Production in the sector increased 78% in the first four months of 2026, the report said. Rosstat did not publish absolute production figures.

The data highlights how drone manufacturing has become one of the fastest-growing segments of Russia's wartime economy, helping sustain military production even as broader economic constraints, labor shortages and tighter state finances weigh on growth.