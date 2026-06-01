Russia Restricts Fish Imports From Armenia as Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Russia will suspend seafood imports from all but two of Armenia’s processing plants, the country’s agricultural safety watchdog said Monday, adding to a growing list of food and beverage restrictions as Yerevan pursues ties with the European Union.

Rosselkhoznadzor said its decision follows a week of field inspections of fish processing facilities in Armenia and of aquaculture farms specializing in trout breeding and rearing. Half of the companies refused to undergo the process, the agency claimed.

“Based on the results, Armenia must suspend all veterinary certification for shipments of live fish and seafood products bound for Russian recipients from all Armenian companies starting June 2,” Rosselkhoznadzor said.

Only two companies that successfully cleared the inspection process will be allowed entry into Russia “under laboratory safety monitoring.”

Russia recently restricted the sale or imports of Armenian produce, flowers, mineral water and alcoholic products over various health and safety violations.