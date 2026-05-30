Russia Pulls Ambassador From Armenia After Putin Warns Against EU Alignment

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that it recalled its ambassador to Armenia for "consultations," a day after President Vladimir Putin warned the South Caucasus country against aligning with the European Union.

"The Russian ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, S. Kopyrkin, has been recalled to Moscow for consultations about steps taken by the Armenian leadership on a rapprochement with the European Union, thus undermining cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union," the ministry said in an official statement, referring to the Moscow-led regional customs union.

At a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday, Putin invoked what he called the "Ukrainian scenario" to warn Armenia against pursuing closer ties with the EU.

The Russian leader called on Armenia to hold a referendum on its economic future "as soon as possible," emphasizing that Armenia must choose between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union, declaring it "impossible to reconcile the two."