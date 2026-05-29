Moscow Court Jails Walt Disney Manager 2.5 Years on Drug Charges

A Moscow region judge has sentenced a manager from The Walt Disney Company to 2.5 years in prison after he was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling, Russian state media reported Friday, citing the court’s press service.

Jugal Daterao was arrested in January 2026 upon arriving at Sheremetyevo International Airport on a flight transiting from Qatar. Customs officers detained him during a routine baggage inspection after discovering THC-infused gummy candies in his luggage.

In court, Daterao testified that the cannabis gummies had been legally prescribed to him by a doctor in the United States to manage his long-term recovery following brain surgery.

A judge at the Khimki City Court found Daterao guilty of both drug possession and smuggling and sentenced him to two years and six months at a medium-security prison. He was also fined 30,000 rubles ($420).

On his LinkedIn page, Daterao describes himself as a New York-based tech executive and program director who has been employed by The Walt Disney Company since 2019.

Russian media reports identified Daterao as an Indian citizen, though it was not immediately clear whether he also holds a U.S. passport.

The Moscow Times contacted the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for comment.