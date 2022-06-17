Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Jails U.S. Teacher for 14 Years on Drug Charges

Marc Fogel was reportedly detained passing through customs at a Moscow airport in August 2021, when trained dogs were said to find marijuana and hash oil in his luggage. video screenshot / Russian Interior Ministry

A Russian court has jailed a former U.S. teacher and diplomat for 14 years on charges of “large-scale” drug smuggling and possession, media reported Thursday.

Marc Fogel was reportedly detained passing through customs at a Moscow airport in August 2021, when trained dogs were said to find marijuana and hash oil in his luggage.

He taught at the Anglo-American School of Moscow and enjoyed diplomatic immunity before May 2021, authorities have said.

The Moscow region’s Khimki City Court on Thursday handed out the verdict on charges of large-scale drug acquisition, manufacture, smuggling and possession, according to Interfax.

“U.S. citizen M.H. Fogel was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum-security prison,” the court was quoted as saying.

Interfax reported in April that Fogel had pleaded guilty to some of the charges but denied intent.

“Fogel said he needed it for medical purposes,” a member of Russia’s presidential human rights council and prison watchdog said at the time.

He is among several Americans currently held in Russian prisons amid bilateral tensions, with former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and basketball star Britteny Griner most prominent among them.

Another ex-Marine Trevor Reed was exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted in the U.S. on drug smuggling charges, in April.

