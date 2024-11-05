Moscow Court Upholds 12.5-Year Sentence for U.S.-Russian Man on Drug Charges

A Moscow court on Tuesday upheld a 12-and-a-half year prison sentence for a U.S.-Russian man, Robert Woodland, convicted earlier this year on drug charges.

At an appeal hearing at the Moscow City Court on Tuesday, Judge Irina Khorlina ruled to leave the original sentence "unchanged," an AFP journalist reported from the courtroom.

Woodland, 32, took part in the hearing via video link from the detention center where he is being held. His lawyer, Stanislav Kshevitsky, asked the court to reduce the sentence, saying Woodland pleaded partially guilty.

Woodland was arrested in January for trying to hide 47 grams of mephedrone. A judge sentenced him to jail in July.