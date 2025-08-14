FSB and Russian Army Claim to Have Destroyed Ukrainian Missile Production Sites in Joint Operation

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed Thursday that it crippled Ukraine’s ability to launch strikes deep inside Russia after it carried out a special operation along with the Defense Ministry against Ukrainian missile production facilities.

The FSB said it had discovered the locations of buildings and air defense systems involved in the production and protection of Ukraine’s Sapsan ballistic missile system, also known by its export designation Hrim-2, in the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The intelligence agency said the sites were struck by the Russian Armed Forces, eliminating both the threat of Ukrainian missile strikes deep inside Russian territory and the “technical base” for the missile’s production capacity.

An FSB map published by Russian state news agencies claimed to show the potential range of Sapsan/Hrim-2 missiles, which includes the Moscow region and the rest of central Russia, as well as its key ally Belarus.